Intel Core i7 7800X vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i7 7800X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
Intel Core i7 7800X
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 7800X against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 7800X
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7800X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 3-years and 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 7800X – 65 vs 140 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1075 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7800X
7429
Ryzen 5 5600X +61%
11937
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7800X
2453
Ryzen 5 5600X +38%
3386
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7800X
12939
Ryzen 5 5600X +72%
22194
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7800X
1083
Ryzen 5 5600X +51%
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7800X
6653
Ryzen 5 5600X +24%
8222
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7800X and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 30, 2017 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Skylake Vermeer
Model number i7-7800X -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 140 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7800X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i7 7800X?
