Intel Core i7 7800X vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X VS Intel Core i7 7800X AMD Ryzen 5 5600X We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 7800X against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5600X and 7800X Advantages of Intel Core i7 7800X Supports quad-channel memory

Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer - released 3-years and 5-months later

Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 7800X – 65 vs 140 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1075 points

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7800X and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released May 30, 2017 October 8, 2020 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Skylake Vermeer Model number i7-7800X - Socket LGA-2066 AM4 Integrated GPU No No Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.6 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 35x 37x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 140 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C Memory support Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 4 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 47.68 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i7 7800X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 28 20 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -