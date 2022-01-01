Intel Core i7 7800X vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 7800X against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7800X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 3-years and 5-months later
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 7800X – 65 vs 140 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1075 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
976
Ryzen 5 5600X +59%
1552
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7429
Ryzen 5 5600X +61%
11937
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2453
Ryzen 5 5600X +38%
3386
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12939
Ryzen 5 5600X +72%
22194
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1083
Ryzen 5 5600X +51%
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6653
Ryzen 5 5600X +24%
8222
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Skylake
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i7-7800X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7800X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
