Intel Core i7 7800X vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 7800X with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7800X
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 35.76 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 11 months later
- Consumes up to 25% less energy than the Core i7 7800X – 105 vs 140 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
363
Ryzen 7 2700X +13%
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2819
Ryzen 7 2700X +41%
3988
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2452
2449
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12709
Ryzen 7 2700X +40%
17738
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7800X +2%
1091
1067
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6211
Ryzen 7 2700X +12%
6944
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|389 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-7800X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|85°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7800X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
