Intel Core i7 7800X vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 7800X with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7800X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 7800X – 65 vs 140 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
363
Ryzen 7 3700X +36%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2819
Ryzen 7 3700X +74%
4905
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2452
Ryzen 7 3700X +12%
2739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12709
Ryzen 7 3700X +83%
23213
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1091
Ryzen 7 3700X +19%
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6211
Ryzen 7 3700X +39%
8633
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|389 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-7800X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7800X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
