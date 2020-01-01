Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7800X or Ryzen 9 3900XT: what's better?

Intel Core i7 7800X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 7800X with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3900XT and 7800X
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7800X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
  • Newer - released 3 years and 2 months later
  • Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 6 physical cores more
  • Consumes up to 25% less energy than the Core i7 7800X – 105 vs 140 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7800X
2767
Ryzen 9 3900XT +167%
7379
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7800X
2446
Ryzen 9 3900XT +14%
2787
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7800X
12534
Ryzen 9 3900XT +161%
32667
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7800X
1070
Ryzen 9 3900XT +23%
1314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7800X
6010
Ryzen 9 3900XT +106%
12392

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7800X and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 30, 2017 July 7, 2020
Launch price 389 USD 499 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Zen 2
Model number i7-7800X -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 12
Threads 12 24
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 140 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7800X official page AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT or Intel Core i7 7800X?
