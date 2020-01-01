Intel Core i7 7800X vs i3 10100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 7800X with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7800X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 3-years later
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 7800X – 65 vs 140 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
358
Core i3 10100 +25%
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7800X +24%
2797
2264
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2445
Core i3 10100 +6%
2601
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7800X +41%
12495
8835
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1070
Core i3 10100 +3%
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7800X +44%
6028
4174
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|389 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-7800X
|i3-10100
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7800X official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
