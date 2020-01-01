Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7800X or Core i5 10500: what's better?

Intel Core i7 7800X
Intel Core i7 7800X
VS
Intel Core i5 10500
Intel Core i5 10500

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 7800X against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10500 and 7800X
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7800X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
  • Newer - released 2 years and 11 months later
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 7800X – 65 vs 140 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7800X
2767
Core i5 10500 +21%
3349
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7800X
2446
Core i5 10500 +12%
2746
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7800X
12534
Core i5 10500 +5%
13202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7800X and i5 10500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 30, 2017 May 1, 2020
Launch price 389 USD 192 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Comet Lake
Model number i7-7800X i5-10500
Socket LGA-2066 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 31x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 140 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7800X official page Intel Core i5 10500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

