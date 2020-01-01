Intel Core i7 7800X vs i5 10500
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 7800X against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7800X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
- Newer - released 2 years and 11 months later
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 7800X – 65 vs 140 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
356
Core i5 10500 +30%
462
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2767
Core i5 10500 +21%
3349
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2446
Core i5 10500 +12%
2746
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12534
Core i5 10500 +5%
13202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1070
Core i5 10500 +3%
1103
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7800X +2%
6010
5901
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|389 USD
|192 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-7800X
|i5-10500
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7800X official page
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
