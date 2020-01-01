Intel Core i7 7800X vs i5 10600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 7800X against the 3.3 GHz i5 10600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7800X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
- Newer - released 2 years and 11 months later
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 7800X – 65 vs 140 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
356
Core i5 10600 +39%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2767
Core i5 10600 +27%
3515
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2446
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12534
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1070
Core i5 10600 +15%
1229
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7800X +7%
6010
5637
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|389 USD
|213 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-7800X
|i5-10600
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7800X official page
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
