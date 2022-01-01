Intel Core i7 7800X vs i5 12600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 7800X with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7800X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 2.67 GB/s (3%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Newer - released 4-years and 5-months later
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- 76% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 1075 points
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 7800X – 125 vs 140 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
976
Core i5 12600K +95%
1900
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7429
Core i5 12600K +134%
17385
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2453
Core i5 12600K +63%
3997
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12939
Core i5 12600K +111%
27326
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1083
Core i5 12600K +75%
1900
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6653
Core i5 12600K +78%
11821
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Skylake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-7800X
|i5-12600K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7800X official page
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
