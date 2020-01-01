Intel Core i7 7800X vs i5 9400F
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 7800X against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7800X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 7800X – 65 vs 140 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
363
Core i5 9400F +15%
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7800X +18%
2819
2399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2452
Core i5 9400F +2%
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7800X +32%
12709
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7800X +2%
1091
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7800X +39%
6211
4470
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|389 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7800X
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7800X official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 7800X or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 7800X or i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 7800X or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Intel Core i7 7800X or i9 10900X
- Intel Core i7 7800X or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Intel Core i5 9400F or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 9400F or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i5 9400F or i5 10600
- Intel Core i5 9400F or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 9400F or i7 1165G7