Intel Core i7 7800X vs i5 9600K
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 7800X against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7800X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 7800X – 95 vs 140 Watt
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
363
Core i5 9600K +33%
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7800X +6%
2819
2652
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2452
Core i5 9600K +15%
2817
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7800X +15%
12709
11067
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1091
Core i5 9600K +3%
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7800X +12%
6211
5536
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|389 USD
|263 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7800X
|i5-9600K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7800X official page
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
