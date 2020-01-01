Intel Core i7 7800X vs i7 10700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 7800X with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7800X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 33.67 GB/s (74%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Newer - released 2 years and 11 months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 7800X – 125 vs 140 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
356
Core i7 10700K +44%
512
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2767
Core i7 10700K +76%
4874
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2446
Core i7 10700K +24%
3041
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12534
Core i7 10700K +54%
19343
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1070
Core i7 10700K +17%
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6010
Core i7 10700K +46%
8791
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|389 USD
|389 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-7800X
|i7-10700K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7800X official page
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900K or Intel Core i7 7800X
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i7 7800X
- Intel Core i9 10900X or Intel Core i7 7800X
- Intel Core i5 9400F or Intel Core i7 7800X
- Intel Core i5 9600K or Intel Core i7 7800X
- Intel Core i9 10900K or Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i5 10600K or Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i9 9900K or Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X or Intel Core i7 10700K