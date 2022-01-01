Intel Core i7 7800X vs i7 12700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 7800X with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7800X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 2.67 GB/s (3%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Newer - released 4-years and 8-months later
- Has 17 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 7800X – 65 vs 140 Watt
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1815 vs 1075 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
976
Core i7 12700 +91%
1868
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7429
Core i7 12700 +117%
16134
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2453
Core i7 12700 +62%
3968
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12939
Core i7 12700 +145%
31754
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1083
Core i7 12700 +68%
1821
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6653
Core i7 12700 +91%
12709
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|January 1, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Skylake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-7800X
|i7-12700
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7800X official page
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1