Intel Core i7 7820X vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7820X with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
29
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7820X
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 35.76 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 7820X – 65 vs 140 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7820X +35%
498
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X +90%
5107
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7820X +11%
2495
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X +32%
17454
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7820X +14%
1120
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4284
Ryzen 5 2600 +27%
5439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|599 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-7820X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|11MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|99°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7820X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
