We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7820X with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600 and 7820X
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7820X
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 35.76 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 7820X – 65 vs 140 Watt
  • Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X +90%
5107
Ryzen 5 2600
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7820X +11%
2495
Ryzen 5 2600
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X +32%
17454
Ryzen 5 2600
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7820X +14%
1120
Ryzen 5 2600
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X
4284
Ryzen 5 2600 +27%
5439

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7820X and AMD Ryzen 5 2600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 30, 2017 September 11, 2018
Launch price 599 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Zen+
Model number i7-7820X -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 11MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 140 W 65 W
Max. temperature 99°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7820X official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i7 7820X?
