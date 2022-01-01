Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7820X or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7820X with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 7820X
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7820X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Newer - released 3-years and 5-months later
  • Has 21 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 7820X – 65 vs 140 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1124 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7820X
1358
Ryzen 5 5600X +14%
1552
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X +14%
13583
Ryzen 5 5600X
11937
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7820X
2547
Ryzen 5 5600X +33%
3386
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X
17460
Ryzen 5 5600X +27%
22194
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7820X
1131
Ryzen 5 5600X +44%
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7820X and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 30, 2017 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Skylake Vermeer
Model number i7-7820X -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 11MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 140 W 65 W
Max. temperature 99°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7820X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

