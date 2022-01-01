Intel Core i7 7820X vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7820X with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7820X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Newer - released 3-years and 5-months later
- Has 21 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 7820X – 65 vs 140 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1124 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1358
Ryzen 5 5600X +14%
1552
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X +14%
13583
11937
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2547
Ryzen 5 5600X +33%
3386
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17460
Ryzen 5 5600X +27%
22194
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1131
Ryzen 5 5600X +44%
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X +4%
8573
8222
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Skylake
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i7-7820X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|11MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|99°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7820X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
