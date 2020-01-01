Intel Core i7 7820X vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7820X against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7820X
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 35.76 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More than 14 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 11 months later
- Consumes up to 25% less energy than the Core i7 7820X – 105 vs 140 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7820X +21%
499
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X +30%
5193
3988
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7820X +4%
2552
2449
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17795
17738
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7820X +8%
1157
1067
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4329
Ryzen 7 2700X +60%
6944
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|599 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-7820X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|11MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|99°C
|85°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7820X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900K vs Intel Core i7 7820X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Intel Core i7 7820X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Intel Core i7 7820X
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs Intel Core i7 7820X
- Intel Core i7 9700K vs Intel Core i7 7820X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Intel Core i5 10600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X