Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7820X or Ryzen 7 3700X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 7820X vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i7 7820X
Intel Core i7 7820X
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7820X against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 7820X
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7820X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Has 21 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 7820X – 65 vs 140 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X
17795
Ryzen 7 3700X +30%
23213
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7820X
1157
Ryzen 7 3700X +12%
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X
4329
Ryzen 7 3700X +99%
8633

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7820X and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 30, 2017 July 7, 2019
Launch price 599 USD 329 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Zen 2
Model number i7-7820X -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 11MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 140 W 65 W
Max. temperature 99°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7820X official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7 7820X?
EnglishРусский