Intel Core i7 7820X vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7820X against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7820X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Has 21 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 7820X – 65 vs 140 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7820X +1%
499
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X +6%
5193
4905
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2552
Ryzen 7 3700X +7%
2739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17795
Ryzen 7 3700X +30%
23213
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1157
Ryzen 7 3700X +12%
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4329
Ryzen 7 3700X +99%
8633
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|599 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-7820X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|11MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|99°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7820X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
