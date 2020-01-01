Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7820X or Core i5 8600K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 7820X vs i5 8600K

Intel Core i7 7820X
Intel Core i7 7820X
VS
Intel Core i5 8600K
Intel Core i5 8600K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7820X with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i5 8600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8600K and 7820X
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7820X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8600K
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 7820X – 95 vs 140 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X +137%
5107
Core i5 8600K
2156
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X +72%
17454
Core i5 8600K
10121
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7820X
1120
Core i5 8600K +11%
1239
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X
4284
Core i5 8600K +41%
6033

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7820X and i5 8600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 30, 2017 October 5, 2017
Launch price 599 USD 257 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-7820X i5-8600K
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 6
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 11MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 140 W 95 W
Max. temperature 99°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7820X official page Intel Core i5 8600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8600K or i7 7820X?
