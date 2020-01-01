Intel Core i7 7820X vs i5 8600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7820X with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i5 8600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7820X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8600K
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 7820X – 95 vs 140 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7820X +24%
498
401
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X +137%
5107
2156
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2495
Core i5 8600K +5%
2631
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X +72%
17454
10121
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1120
Core i5 8600K +11%
1239
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4284
Core i5 8600K +41%
6033
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|599 USD
|257 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7820X
|i5-8600K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|11MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|99°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7820X official page
|Intel Core i5 8600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 7820X vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 7820X vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i7 7820X vs i9 9900K
- Intel Core i7 7820X vs i9 10900X
- Intel Core i7 7820X vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Intel Core i5 8600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 8600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Intel Core i5 8600K vs i9 9900K
- Intel Core i5 8600K vs i5 10400
- Intel Core i5 8600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X