Intel Core i7 7820X vs i5 9400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7820X with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7820X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 7820X – 65 vs 140 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7820X +20%
499
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X +116%
5193
2399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7820X +2%
2552
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X +85%
17795
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7820X +8%
1157
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4329
Core i5 9400F +3%
4470
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|599 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-7820X
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|11MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|99°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7820X official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
