Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7820X or Core i5 9600K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 7820X vs i5 9600K

Intel Core i7 7820X
Intel Core i7 7820X
VS
Intel Core i5 9600K
Intel Core i5 9600K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7820X with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9600K and 7820X
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7820X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 7820X – 95 vs 140 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X +96%
5193
Core i5 9600K
2652
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7820X
2552
Core i5 9600K +10%
2817
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X +61%
17795
Core i5 9600K
11067
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X
4329
Core i5 9600K +28%
5536

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7820X and i5 9600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 30, 2017 October 8, 2018
Launch price 599 USD 263 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-7820X i5-9600K
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 6
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 11MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 140 W 95 W
Max. temperature 99°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7820X official page Intel Core i5 9600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 9600K or i7 7820X?
EnglishРусский