Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 7820X or Core i7 10700K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 7820X vs i7 10700K

Intel Core i7 7820X
Intel Core i7 7820X
VS
Intel Core i7 10700K
Intel Core i7 10700K

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7820X against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700K and 7820X
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7820X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 33.67 GB/s (74%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Newer - released 2 years and 11 months later
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 7820X – 125 vs 140 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7820X
2495
Core i7 10700K +22%
3041
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X
17454
Core i7 10700K +11%
19343
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7820X
1120
Core i7 10700K +12%
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X
4284
Core i7 10700K +105%
8791

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 7820X and i7 10700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 30, 2017 May 1, 2020
Launch price 599 USD 389 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Comet Lake
Model number i7-7820X i7-10700K
Socket LGA-2066 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 11MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 140 W 125 W
Max. temperature 99°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 7820X official page Intel Core i7 10700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10700K or i7 7820X?
EnglishРусский