Intel Core i7 7820X vs i7 7800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 7820X with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz i7 7800X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7820X
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7820X +37%
499
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X +84%
5193
2819
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 7820X +4%
2552
2452
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 7820X +40%
17795
12709
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 7820X +6%
1157
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4329
Core i7 7800X +43%
6211
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|May 30, 2017
|Launch price
|599 USD
|389 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-7820X
|i7-7800X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|11MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|99°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 7820X official page
|Intel Core i7 7800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
