Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8086K or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8086K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i7 8086K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
Intel Core i7 8086K
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Core i7 8086K against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 8086K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8086K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 8086K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1363 points
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8086K
1332
Ryzen 5 5600X +17%
1552
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8086K
10274
Ryzen 5 5600X +16%
11937
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8086K
2898
Ryzen 5 5600X +17%
3386
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8086K
14660
Ryzen 5 5600X +51%
22194
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8086K
1373
Ryzen 5 5600X +19%
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8086K
7197
Ryzen 5 5600X +14%
8222
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8086K and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released June 5, 2018 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Vermeer
Model number i7-8086K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 4.0 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 8086K
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8086K official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 12900K or Core i7 8086K
2. Core i5 12600K or Core i7 8086K
3. Ryzen 7 3700X or Ryzen 5 5600X
4. Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 5 5600X
5. Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 5 5600X
6. Apple M1 or Ryzen 5 5600X
7. Core i5 12400 or Ryzen 5 5600X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i7 8086K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский