Intel Core i7 8086K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X VS Intel Core i7 8086K AMD Ryzen 5 5600X We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Core i7 8086K against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5600X and 8086K Advantages of Intel Core i7 8086K Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 8086K – 65 vs 95 Watt

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1363 points

Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8086K and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released June 5, 2018 October 8, 2020 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Coffee Lake Vermeer Model number i7-8086K - Socket LGA-1151 AM4 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 4.0 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 40x 37x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 95 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 - GPU Base Clock 350 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz - Shading Units 192 - TMUs 24 - ROPs 3 - Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W - Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i7 8086K 0.38 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 5600X n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i7 8086K official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -