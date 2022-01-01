Intel Core i7 8086K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Core i7 8086K against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8086K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 8086K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1627 vs 1363 points
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1332
Ryzen 5 5600X +17%
1552
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10274
Ryzen 5 5600X +16%
11937
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2898
Ryzen 5 5600X +17%
3386
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14660
Ryzen 5 5600X +51%
22194
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1373
Ryzen 5 5600X +19%
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7197
Ryzen 5 5600X +14%
8222
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|June 5, 2018
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i7-8086K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.0 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8086K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1