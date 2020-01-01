Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8086K or Ryzen 7 3800X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i7 8086K with 6-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i7 8086K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800X – 95 vs 105 Watt
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8086K
3111
Ryzen 7 3800X +65%
5120
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8086K
14758
Ryzen 7 3800X +59%
23398
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8086K
1215
Ryzen 7 3800X +10%
1338
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8086K
6732
Ryzen 7 3800X +37%
9225

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released June 5, 2018 July 7, 2019
Launch price 425 USD 399 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-8086K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 95 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8086K official page AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

