Intel Core i7 8550U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
386
Ryzen 3 3200G +2%
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1140
Ryzen 3 3200G +28%
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2141
Ryzen 3 3200G +5%
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6029
Ryzen 3 3200G +20%
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +8%
1010
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +5%
3071
2933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 8550U vs Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i7 8550U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Intel Core i7 8550U vs Intel Core i5 8265U
- Intel Core i7 8550U vs Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i7 8550U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs Intel Core i3 10100
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs Intel Core i5 1035G1
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs Intel Core i3 1005G1