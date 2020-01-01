Intel Core i7 8550U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +6%
386
365
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1140
Ryzen 5 3550H +49%
1700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +2%
2141
2106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6029
Ryzen 5 3550H +36%
8202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +85%
1010
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +66%
3071
1853
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9750H and Intel Core i7 8550U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i7 8550U
- Intel Core i7 10510U and Intel Core i7 8550U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U and Intel Core i7 8550U
- Intel Core i7 8750H and Intel Core i7 8550U
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- Intel Core i7 10510U and AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U and AMD Ryzen 5 3550H