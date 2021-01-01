Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8550U or Ryzen 5 4600HS: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600HS and 8550U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 15 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1103 vs 989 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U
3094
Ryzen 5 4600HS +186%
8843
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U
2070
Ryzen 5 4600HS +18%
2437
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U
5841
Ryzen 5 4600HS +150%
14626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U
2859
Ryzen 5 4600HS +79%
5130

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8550U and AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 21, 2017 January 7, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Zen 2
Model number i7-8550U -
Socket BGA-1356 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 8550U
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 4600HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8550U official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

