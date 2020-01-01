Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8550U or Ryzen 7 2700U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8550U vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700U

Intel Core i7 8550U
Intel Core i7 8550U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
AMD Ryzen 7 2700U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U against the 2.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2700U and 8550U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
  • Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U
1140
Ryzen 7 2700U +27%
1448
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +25%
2141
Ryzen 7 2700U
1707
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U
6029
Ryzen 7 2700U +10%
6650
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +36%
3071
Ryzen 7 2700U
2258

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8550U and AMD Ryzen 7 2700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 21, 2017 October 26, 2017
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Zen
Model number i7-8550U -
Socket BGA-1356 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 10

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 22x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8550U official page AMD Ryzen 7 2700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 2700U or Intel Core i7 8550U?
