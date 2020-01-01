Intel Core i7 8550U vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +13%
386
343
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1140
Ryzen 7 3700U +33%
1513
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +5%
2141
2045
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6029
Ryzen 7 3700U +22%
7365
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +54%
1010
654
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +28%
3071
2404
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
5 (41.7%)
7 (58.3%)
Total votes: 12
Сompetitors
- Core i7 8550U and Core i7 1065G7
- Core i7 8550U and Ryzen 5 3500U
- Core i7 8550U and Core i5 8265U
- Core i7 8550U and Core i5 10210U
- Core i7 8550U and Ryzen 7 4700U
- Ryzen 7 3700U and Core i7 10750H
- Ryzen 7 3700U and Ryzen 5 4500U
- Ryzen 7 3700U and Core i5 10210U
- Ryzen 7 3700U and Core i5 1035G1
- Ryzen 7 3700U and Ryzen 5 4600U