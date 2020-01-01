Intel Core i7 8550U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
377
Ryzen 7 4800H +24%
467
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1135
Ryzen 7 4800H +234%
3793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2114
Ryzen 7 4800H +24%
2624
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5948
Ryzen 7 4800H +222%
19159
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
985
Ryzen 7 4800H +17%
1152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3029
Ryzen 7 4800H +127%
6876
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9750H vs i7 8550U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Intel Core i7 8550U
- Intel Core i7 10510U vs i7 8550U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Intel Core i7 8550U
- Intel Core i7 8750H vs i7 8550U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Ryzen 7 4800H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 7 4800H
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900H vs Ryzen 7 4800H
- Intel Core i7 10875H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Intel Core i7 10510U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H