Intel Core i7 8550U vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Newer - released 3-years and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1178 vs 972 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
987
Ryzen 7 5700U +28%
1265
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3120
Ryzen 7 5700U +190%
9051
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2074
Ryzen 7 5700U +27%
2631
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5999
Ryzen 7 5700U +171%
16275
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
975
Ryzen 7 5700U +22%
1185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2991
Ryzen 7 5700U +109%
6243
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Lucienne
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
