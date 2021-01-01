Intel Core i7 8550U vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i7 8550U – 9 vs 15 Watt
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1054 vs 926 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +8%
385
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +94%
1149
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +3%
2115
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +39%
6045
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
939
1065
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +24%
2575
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|i3-1000NG4
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
