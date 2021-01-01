Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8550U or Intel Core i3 1000NG4: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1000NG4 and 8550U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i7 8550U – 9 vs 15 Watt
  • Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1054 vs 926 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8550U and Intel Core i3 1000NG4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2017 March 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Ice Lake Y
Model number i7-8550U i3-1000NG4
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1377
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 11x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 9 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8550U official page Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

