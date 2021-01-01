Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8550U or Core i3 1115G4: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8550U vs i3 1115G4

Intel Core i7 8550U
VS
Intel Core i3 1115G4
Intel Core i7 8550U
Intel Core i3 1115G4

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1115G4 and 8550U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1285 vs 926 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U
2115
Core i3 1115G4 +29%
2719
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8550U and i3 1115G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2017 September 2, 2020
Launch price - 281 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-8550U i3-1115G4
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 17-30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8550U official page Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 9750H or Intel Core i7 8550U
2. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i7 8550U
3. Intel Core i5 1135G7 or Intel Core i7 8550U
4. Intel Core i7 10510U or Intel Core i7 8550U
5. AMD Ryzen 7 4800U or Intel Core i7 8550U
6. Intel Core i5 1135G7 or Intel Core i3 1115G4
7. Intel Core i5 10210U or Intel Core i3 1115G4
8. Intel Core i5 1035G1 or Intel Core i3 1115G4
9. Intel Core i3 10110U or Intel Core i3 1115G4
10. Intel Core i3 1000NG4 or Intel Core i3 1115G4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1115G4 or i7 8550U?
EnglishРусский