Intel Core i7 8550U vs i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Power Efficiency
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1285 vs 926 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
385
Core i3 1115G4 +31%
506
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +18%
1149
973
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2115
Core i3 1115G4 +29%
2719
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6045
Core i3 1115G4 +6%
6385
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
939
Core i3 1115G4 +39%
1301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +6%
2575
2419
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|17-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
