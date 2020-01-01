Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8550U or Core i3 7100U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8550U vs i3 7100U

Intel Core i7 8550U
Intel Core i7 8550U
VS
Intel Core i3 7100U
Intel Core i3 7100U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U with 4-cores against the 2.4 GHz i3 7100U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7100U and 8550U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +156%
1135
Core i3 7100U
443
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +53%
2114
Core i3 7100U
1379
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +119%
5948
Core i3 7100U
2714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +124%
3029
Core i3 7100U
1353

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8550U and i3 7100U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2017 August 30, 2016
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Kaby Lake
Model number i7-8550U i3-7100U
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel HD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 18x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8550U official page Intel Core i3 7100U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 7100U or i7 8550U?
