Intel Core i7 8550U vs i3 8145U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz i3 8145U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8145U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +27%
377
296
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +75%
1135
650
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +2%
2114
2076
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +60%
5948
3712
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +44%
985
686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +93%
3029
1567
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|August 28, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|i3-8145U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|Intel Core i3 8145U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
