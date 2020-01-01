Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8550U or Core i3 9100F: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8550U vs i3 9100F

Intel Core i7 8550U
Intel Core i7 8550U
VS
Intel Core i3 9100F
Intel Core i3 9100F

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9100F and 8550U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
  • Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U
2141
Core i3 9100F +19%
2544
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U
6029
Core i3 9100F +15%
6942
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U
3071
Core i3 9100F +20%
3673

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8550U and i3 9100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2017 April 23, 2019
Launch price - 122 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake R Coffee Lake
Model number i7-8550U i3-9100F
Socket BGA-1356 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8550U official page Intel Core i3 9100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 9100F or i7 8550U?
EnglishРусский