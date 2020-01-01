Intel Core i7 8550U vs i3 9100F
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
386
Core i3 9100F +8%
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1140
Core i3 9100F +4%
1186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2141
Core i3 9100F +19%
2544
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6029
Core i3 9100F +15%
6942
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1010
Core i3 9100F +8%
1087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3071
Core i3 9100F +20%
3673
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|122 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
