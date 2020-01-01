Intel Core i7 8550U vs i5 1035G1
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
386
Core i5 1035G1 +11%
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1140
Core i5 1035G1 +22%
1389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2141
Core i5 1035G1 +11%
2383
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6029
Core i5 1035G1 +32%
7977
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1010
Core i5 1035G1 +19%
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3071
Core i5 1035G1 +19%
3650
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
