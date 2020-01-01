Intel Core i7 8550U vs i5 1035G4
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U against the 1.1 GHz i5 1035G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 18.13 GB/s (48%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
386
Core i5 1035G4 +8%
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1140
Core i5 1035G4 +8%
1232
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2141
Core i5 1035G4 +11%
2375
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6029
Core i5 1035G4 +37%
8283
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1010
Core i5 1035G4 +19%
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3071
Core i5 1035G4 +30%
3988
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|i5-1035G4
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|55.63 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 8550U or Core i7 1065G7
- Core i7 8550U or Ryzen 5 3500U
- Core i7 8550U or Core i5 8265U
- Core i7 8550U or Core i5 10210U
- Core i7 8550U or Ryzen 7 4700U
- Core i5 1035G4 or Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 1035G4 or Core i7 10510U
- Core i5 1035G4 or Ryzen 7 4700U
- Core i5 1035G4 or Core i5 1035G1
- Core i5 1035G4 or Core i3 1005G1