Intel Core i7 8550U vs i5 10400
We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 15 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Newer - released 2 years and 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
377
Core i5 10400 +14%
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1135
Core i5 10400 +183%
3207
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2114
Core i5 10400 +23%
2605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5948
Core i5 10400 +111%
12565
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
985
Core i5 10400 +8%
1068
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3029
Core i5 10400 +96%
5922
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|182 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|i5-10400
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 8550U or Core i7 1065G7
- Core i7 8550U or Ryzen 5 3500U
- Core i7 8550U or Core i5 8265U
- Core i7 8550U or Core i5 10210U
- Core i7 8550U or Ryzen 7 4700U
- Core i5 10400 or Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i5 10400 or Core i5 10600K
- Core i5 10400 or Core i5 10600
- Core i5 10400 or Ryzen 5 3600X
- Core i5 10400 or Core i5 1035G1