We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10400 and 8550U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 15 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
  • Newer - released 2 years and 8 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U
1135
Core i5 10400 +183%
3207
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U
2114
Core i5 10400 +23%
2605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U
5948
Core i5 10400 +111%
12565
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U
3029
Core i5 10400 +96%
5922

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8550U and i5 10400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2017 May 1, 2020
Launch price - 182 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake R Comet Lake
Model number i7-8550U i5-10400
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8550U official page Intel Core i5 10400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10400 or i7 8550U?
