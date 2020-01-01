Intel Core i7 8550U vs i5 7200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 7200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 1 year later
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.1 GHz)
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +22%
377
308
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +75%
1135
648
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +19%
2114
1782
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +77%
5948
3365
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +26%
985
779
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +73%
3029
1746
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|August 30, 2016
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|i5-7200U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|Intel Core i5 7200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 9750H and Core i7 8550U
- Ryzen 5 4500U and Core i7 8550U
- Core i7 10510U and Core i7 8550U
- Ryzen 7 4800U and Core i7 8550U
- Core i7 8750H and Core i7 8550U
- Ryzen 5 3500U and Core i5 7200U
- Core i5 8250U and Core i5 7200U
- Core i5 1035G4 and Core i5 7200U
- Core i7 1165G7 and Core i5 7200U
- Ryzen 3 3200U and Core i5 7200U