Intel Core i7 8550U vs i5 7300HQ
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U against the 2.5 GHz i5 7300HQ. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 7300HQ – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 8 months later
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7300HQ
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
377
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1135
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +8%
2114
1955
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +18%
5948
5042
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +12%
985
878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +8%
3029
2793
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|i5-7300HQ
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
