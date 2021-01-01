Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8550U or Core i5 8210Y: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8550U vs i5 8210Y

Intel Core i7 8550U
VS
Intel Core i5 8210Y
Intel Core i7 8550U
Intel Core i5 8210Y

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U with 4-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8210Y with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8210Y and 8550U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 926 vs 660 points
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (13%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8210Y
  • Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i7 8550U – 7 vs 15 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +23%
2115
Core i5 8210Y
1714
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +110%
6045
Core i5 8210Y
2878
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +76%
2575
Core i5 8210Y
1459

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8550U and i5 8210Y

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2017 October 30, 2018
Launch price - 281 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Amber Lake-Y
Model number i7-8550U i5-8210Y
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1515
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 617

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 16x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 7 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 32 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 33.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8550U official page Intel Core i5 8210Y official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 10
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8210Y or i7 8550U?
