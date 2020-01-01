Intel Core i7 8550U vs i5 8250U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +9%
386
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1140
Core i5 8250U +7%
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +8%
2141
1988
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6029
Core i5 8250U +1%
6086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +21%
1010
834
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +17%
3071
2619
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
