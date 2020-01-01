Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 8550U or Core i5 8257U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 8550U vs i5 8257U

Intel Core i7 8550U
Intel Core i7 8550U
Intel Core i5 8257U
Intel Core i5 8257U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U against the 1.4 GHz i5 8257U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8257U and 8550U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
  • Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U
1140
Core i5 8257U +40%
1601
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U
2141
Core i5 8257U +10%
2357
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U
6029
Core i5 8257U +37%
8279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U
3071
Core i5 8257U +26%
3857

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 8550U and i5 8257U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2017 July 9, 2019
Launch price - 320 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R Coffee Lake
Model number i7-8550U i5-8257U
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 1.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 18x 14x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 8550U official page Intel Core i5 8257U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8257U or i7 8550U?
