Intel Core i7 8550U vs i5 8265U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U against the 1.6 GHz i5 8265U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8265U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
386
Core i5 8265U +3%
399
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1140
Core i5 8265U +20%
1372
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2141
Core i5 8265U +3%
2200
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6029
Core i5 8265U +5%
6359
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +10%
1010
918
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +48%
3071
2071
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|August 28, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|i5-8265U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|Intel Core i5 8265U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
