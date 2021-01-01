Intel Core i7 8550U vs i5 8279U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U against the 2.4 GHz i5 8279U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8279U – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8279U
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
385
Core i5 8279U +4%
402
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1149
Core i5 8279U +49%
1708
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2115
Core i5 8279U +12%
2369
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6045
Core i5 8279U +23%
7445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
939
Core i5 8279U +2%
956
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2575
Core i5 8279U +52%
3903
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|May 21, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|i5-8279U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|Intel Core i5 8279U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
