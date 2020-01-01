Intel Core i7 8550U vs i5 8400
We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
23
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 8400 – 15 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
386
Core i5 8400 +8%
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1140
Core i5 8400 +101%
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2141
Core i5 8400 +13%
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6029
Core i5 8400 +55%
9367
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1010
Core i5 8400 +3%
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3071
Core i5 8400 +43%
4398
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|182 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|i5-8400
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
