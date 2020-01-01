Intel Core i7 8550U vs i5 8500
We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3 GHz i5 8500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
25
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
56
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
54
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 8500 – 15 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
386
Core i5 8500 +6%
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1140
Core i5 8500 +103%
2318
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2141
Core i5 8500 +17%
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6029
Core i5 8500 +58%
9526
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1010
Core i5 8500 +3%
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3071
Core i5 8500 +65%
5062
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|i5-8500
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|Intel Core i5 8500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 8550U vs Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i7 8550U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Intel Core i7 8550U vs Intel Core i5 8265U
- Intel Core i7 8550U vs Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i7 8550U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i5 8500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 8500 vs Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i5 8500 vs Intel Core i5 9500