Intel Core i7 8550U vs i5 9300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U against the 2.4 GHz i5 9300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
386
Core i5 9300H +8%
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1140
Core i5 9300H +61%
1835
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2141
Core i5 9300H +14%
2444
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6029
Core i5 9300H +34%
8062
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1010
Core i5 9300H +2%
1028
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3071
Core i5 9300H +5%
3238
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|April 23, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|i5-9300H
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
