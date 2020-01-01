Intel Core i7 8550U vs i5 9400F
We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
386
Core i5 9400F +8%
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1140
Core i5 9400F +110%
2399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2141
Core i5 9400F +17%
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6029
Core i5 9400F +60%
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1010
Core i5 9400F +6%
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3071
Core i5 9400F +46%
4470
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|189 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
