Intel Core i7 8550U vs i7 1060NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 8550U against the 1.2 GHz i7 1060NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8550U
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Around 20.8 GB/s (55%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i7 8550U – 10 vs 15 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
377
Core i7 1060NG7 +17%
441
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1135
Core i7 1060NG7 +37%
1560
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 8550U +11%
2114
1906
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5948
Core i7 1060NG7 +3%
6154
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
985
Core i7 1060NG7 +8%
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 8550U +27%
3029
2390
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2017
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i7-8550U
|i7-1060NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 8550U official page
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
